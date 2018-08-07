Insider Selling: ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS (ZBK) VP Sells 945 Shares of Stock

ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS (NYSE:ZBK) VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $49,829.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,844.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ZBK opened at $29.99 on Friday. ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $31.12.

Get ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS alerts:

About ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS

There is no company description available for Zions Bancorp.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.