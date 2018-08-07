Insider Selling: Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Insider Sells 9,600 Shares of Stock

Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $785,184.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $82.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 68.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 140.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 59.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

