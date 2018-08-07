Insider Selling: National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) Major Shareholder Sells 1,742,007 Shares of Stock

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) major shareholder Vision Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 1,742,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $66,649,187.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of National Vision opened at $42.07 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $43.80.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $408.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.97 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

EYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $45.00 price objective on National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in National Vision in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in National Vision in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in National Vision by 225.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in National Vision by 69.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses under the America's Best, Eyeglass World, Walmart Vision Center, Vista Optical Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical Military brand stores, as well as provides optometric services.

