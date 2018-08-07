Insider Selling: Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $103,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Forescout Technologies opened at $35.57 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.91 million. Forescout Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSCT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,708,000. AO Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,082,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 617,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,170,000 after acquiring an additional 129,530 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 292,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 541,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after acquiring an additional 123,880 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Forescout Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

