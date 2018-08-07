Insider Selling: F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) CEO Sells 3,332 Shares of Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $563,074.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,666 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total transaction of $1,180,748.58.

F5 Networks opened at $175.44 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.63 and a 1 year high of $183.27.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.05. F5 Networks had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,076 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 325,842 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,191,000 after purchasing an additional 190,970 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $23,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.65.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

