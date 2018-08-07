Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD) EVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $1,717,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,183.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

Several analysts have commented on CHD shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $106,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 937.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 3,720.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 119,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116,528 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 5,600.0% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

