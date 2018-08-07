Insider Selling: BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) VP Sells 3,260 Shares of Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) VP Thomas J. Mcgill sold 3,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $145,233.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BorgWarner opened at $45.31 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 762,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,313,000 after buying an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $1,676,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,194,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,976,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.