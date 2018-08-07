Insider Selling: BLUCORA INC Common Stock (BCOR) Director Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $82,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,396.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock stock opened at $34.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BLUCORA INC Common Stock has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $40.60.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $157.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.46 million. BLUCORA INC Common Stock had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that BLUCORA INC Common Stock will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BCOR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sidoti downgraded shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of BLUCORA INC Common Stock from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BLUCORA INC Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

BLUCORA INC Common Stock Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

