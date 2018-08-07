Insider Selling: Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) CEO Sells 7,800 Shares of Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $291,954.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,416,104.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,085. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.55. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $54.45.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.17). equities research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATRA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,203,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,073,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 82.5% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 86,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. The company is developing tabelecleucel, an advanced T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.