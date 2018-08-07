Insider Selling: Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Insider Sells 8,406 Shares of Stock

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) insider Joseph D. Taets sold 8,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $411,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.03.
Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 741.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.
About Archer Daniels Midland
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.
