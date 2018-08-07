Insider Selling: Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Insider Sells 8,406 Shares of Stock

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) insider Joseph D. Taets sold 8,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $411,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $49.95 on Monday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.14%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 741.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

