Insider Selling: Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Insider Sells $158,003.80 in Stock

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) insider Joseph D. Taets sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $158,003.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,770 shares in the company, valued at $8,974,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
ADM stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.03. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $49.99.
Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.62.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 126,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.
About Archer Daniels Midland
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.
