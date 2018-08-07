Insider Selling: Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Insider Sells $158,003.80 in Stock

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) insider Joseph D. Taets sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $158,003.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,770 shares in the company, valued at $8,974,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ADM stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.03. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $38.59 and a 1 year high of $49.99.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.48 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 55.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 3.7% in the second quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 71.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 126,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 179,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

