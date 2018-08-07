Insider Selling: ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Director Sells $595,665.00 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Michael Thurk sold 3,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $595,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ANSYS stock opened at $173.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.96. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.20 and a fifty-two week high of $184.95.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.