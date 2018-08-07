Insider Buying: pdvWireless Inc (PDVW) Major Shareholder Buys $188,866.27 in Stock

pdvWireless Inc (NASDAQ:PDVW) major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 6,583 shares of pdvWireless stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $188,866.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Owl Creek Asset Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 27th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 34,500 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $962,205.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 8,000 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.44 per share, with a total value of $203,520.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 13,232 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $343,370.40.

On Friday, July 20th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 3,600 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.13 per share, with a total value of $90,468.00.

On Friday, July 13th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 3,386 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $89,051.80.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 3,986 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $104,552.78.

On Wednesday, July 11th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 1,700 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $44,183.00.

On Monday, July 9th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 1,564 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $40,945.52.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 50,895 shares of pdvWireless stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.78 per share, with a total value of $1,210,283.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDVW opened at $29.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $427.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 0.80. pdvWireless Inc has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

pdvWireless (NASDAQ:PDVW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The wireless provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. pdvWireless had a negative net margin of 481.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. research analysts expect that pdvWireless Inc will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDVW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of pdvWireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDVW. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of pdvWireless in the 1st quarter valued at $430,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of pdvWireless by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,661 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of pdvWireless by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 646,386 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of pdvWireless in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of pdvWireless by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the wireless provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About pdvWireless

pdvWireless, Inc, a wireless communication company, provides network and mobile communication solutions to infrastructure and enterprise customers primarily in the United States. It offers TeamConnect service, which combines pdvConnect, a proprietary suite of mobile communication and workforce management applications with digital network architecture and mobile devices supplied by Motorola Solutions, Inc The company's mobile communication and workforce management solutions enable businesses to locate and communicate with their field workers, as well as enhance the documentation of work events and job status.

