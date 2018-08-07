Insider Buying: ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) Director Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.60 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $344,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.65 and a 52-week high of $71.99.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,523 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 264,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 44,726 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 30,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 244.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 292,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,401,000 after purchasing an additional 207,289 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.