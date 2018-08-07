Insider Buying: Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Director Buys 5,500 Shares of Stock

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $90,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,803.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kimco Realty opened at $17.09 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 42.68%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 28.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 42,551 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 187.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 486,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,260,000 after acquiring an additional 316,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.5% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 75,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 19,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of March 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 475 U.S. shopping centers comprising 81 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

