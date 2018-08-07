Insider Buying: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) Major Shareholder Acquires 45,000 Shares of Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.56 per share, for a total transaction of $6,055,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,312,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 3rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 127,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.04 per share, for a total transaction of $17,090,100.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 122,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $16,220,225.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 76,800 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.22 per share, for a total transaction of $9,847,296.00.

On Monday, July 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 104,808 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.58 per share, for a total transaction of $13,371,404.64.

On Friday, July 20th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 95,192 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.89 per share, for a total transaction of $12,269,296.88.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 76,600 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,875,272.00.

On Monday, July 16th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 77,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.59 per share, for a total transaction of $9,824,430.00.

On Thursday, July 12th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 60,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.08 per share, for a total transaction of $7,684,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 100,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,375,000.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 96,278 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.55 per share, for a total transaction of $12,087,702.90.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances opened at $134.10 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $122.11 and a 52-week high of $157.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.4% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 14,000,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,735,440,000 after buying an additional 3,425,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,935,000 after buying an additional 41,796 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,533,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $209,939,000 after buying an additional 161,663 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 994,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,277,000 after buying an additional 260,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 589,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,100,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

