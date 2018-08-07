Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) PT Set at $13.00 by HC Wainwright

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) has been given a $13.00 price objective by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 226.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on INO. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.06, reaching $3.98, during midday trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.39 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.67. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $7.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INO. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $2,375,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 77,277 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 320,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 270,373 shares in the last quarter. 32.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

