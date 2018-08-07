Inovalon (INOV) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon opened at $12.00 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.09 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Inovalon will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, Director Lee D. Roberts bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,614.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 36,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $366,427.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,967.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 164,753 shares of company stock worth $1,641,207 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Inovalon by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inovalon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Inovalon by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 159,534 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Inovalon by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.