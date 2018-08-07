Inovalon (INOV) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.
Inovalon opened at $12.00 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.08. Inovalon has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
In other Inovalon news, Director Lee D. Roberts bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $105,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,614.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy bought 36,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $366,427.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,967.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 164,753 shares of company stock worth $1,641,207 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.93% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Inovalon by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inovalon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,055,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Inovalon by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 159,534 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Inovalon by 248.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Inovalon
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering a data-driven transformation from volume-based to value-based models in the healthcare industry. The company's platform enables the assessment and enhancement of clinical and quality outcomes and financial performance.
