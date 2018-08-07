Inogen Inc (INGN) Position Lifted by Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC

Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Inogen were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Inogen by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Inogen by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Inogen by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Inogen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Inogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Inogen alerts:

NASDAQ INGN opened at $211.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.10. Inogen Inc has a one year low of $89.01 and a one year high of $214.99.

In other news, insider Scott Wilkinson sold 17,188 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $3,440,350.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,339,466.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Byron Myers sold 11,074 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.22, for a total transaction of $2,217,236.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,680,436.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 96,246 shares of company stock worth $18,436,096 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on INGN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $145.00 target price on shares of Inogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Inogen from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Inogen in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.40.

Inogen Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.