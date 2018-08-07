Inogen Inc (INGN) Insider Scott Wilkinson Sells 17,188 Shares

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) insider Scott Wilkinson sold 17,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $3,440,350.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,339,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Inogen opened at $211.53 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Inogen Inc has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $214.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Inogen alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Inogen by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Inogen by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 2,765 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Inogen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,987 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Inogen to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.40.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company's oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.