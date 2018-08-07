InnerWorkings (INWK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “InnerWorkings, Inc. is a marketing execution company. Its software applications and databases create an integrated solution which stores, analyzes and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network as well as detailed pricing data. The company primarily serves retail, financial services, hospitality, consumer packaged goods, non-profits, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, broadcasting and cable and transportation sectors. InnerWorkings, Inc. is based in CHICAGO, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INWK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of InnerWorkings from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of InnerWorkings from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of InnerWorkings from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

INWK stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. InnerWorkings has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). InnerWorkings had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $274.54 million during the quarter. research analysts expect that InnerWorkings will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 89.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the first quarter worth approximately $353,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 67.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InnerWorkings Company Profile

InnerWorkings Company Profile

