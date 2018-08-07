ING Groep NV (EPA) (INGA) PT Set at €14.00 by Cfra

Cfra set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on ING Groep NV (EPA) (AMS:INGA) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.75 ($20.88) price objective on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($19.29) price objective on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.90 ($18.71).

Shares of ING Groep NV (EPA) opened at €14.35 ($16.88) on Friday, MarketBeat reports. ING Groep NV has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

