Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NYSE:IEA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NYSE:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.32 million.

NYSE:IEA opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $10.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services.

