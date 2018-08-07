Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of INFI stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. 332,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,229. The company has a market cap of $101.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.15. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.75.
Several brokerages have issued reports on INFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
About Infinity Pharmaceuticals
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.
