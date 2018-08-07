Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of INFI stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. 332,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,229. The company has a market cap of $101.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.15. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $3.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Jeffery Kutok sold 14,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $28,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,313 shares in the company, valued at $28,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 3,516,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $5,802,324.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

