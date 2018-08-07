Indorse Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.66 Million (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $67,747.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Indorse Token token can now be bought for $0.0718 or 0.00001018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, YoBit, DDEX and RightBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003449 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00013033 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014169 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000425 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00382348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00192181 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000191 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00013465 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Indorse Token Token Profile

Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,092,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io

Indorse Token Token Trading

Indorse Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Liqui, Qryptos, Bancor Network, RightBTC, COSS, HitBTC, DDEX and Gatecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

