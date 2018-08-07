Indicoin Trading Down 24.4% Over Last 7 Days (INDI)

Indicoin (CURRENCY:INDI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Indicoin token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Indicoin has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Indicoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $66.00 worth of Indicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Indicoin

Indicoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Indicoin’s total supply is 360,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Indicoin is /r/INDICOIN . Indicoin’s official Twitter account is @Indi_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Indicoin’s official website is www.indicoin.org.in

Indicoin Token Trading

Indicoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

