IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 3,441.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 487,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473,596 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratford Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 118,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 53,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $102,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF opened at $30.19 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $30.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0611 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st.

