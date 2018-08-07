IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $73.72 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (VCSH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd (BMV:VCSH) by 291.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd makes up about 2.3% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd worth $73,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the second quarter worth about $107,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd during the first quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd opened at $78.17 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Short-Term Crprte Bnd Idx Fd has a one year low of $1,401.70 and a one year high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

