IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 15,848 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,848 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kidder Stephen W increased its stake in Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 48,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Chubb by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 73,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Chubb by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 and sold 1,048 shares valued at $138,338. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $138.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $123.96 and a 52 week high of $157.50. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $169.00 price target on shares of Chubb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.91.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

