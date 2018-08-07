Independent Research Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (TKA) a €23.50 Price Target

Independent Research set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Citigroup set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €28.21 ($33.19).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €21.87 ($25.73) on Wednesday. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.