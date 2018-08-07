Independent Bank (INDB) vs. TowneBank (TOWN) Head to Head Analysis

TowneBank (NASDAQ: TOWN) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. TowneBank pays out 41.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 45.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TowneBank has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. TowneBank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares TowneBank and Independent Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $493.23 million 4.66 $87.66 million $1.56 20.45 Independent Bank $360.19 million 6.73 $87.20 million $3.35 26.30

TowneBank has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. TowneBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of TowneBank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Independent Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

TowneBank has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 18.11% 9.46% 1.27% Independent Bank 27.38% 11.27% 1.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TowneBank and Independent Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 4 1 0 2.20 Independent Bank 0 2 2 0 2.50

TowneBank currently has a consensus target price of $33.67, indicating a potential upside of 5.54%. Independent Bank has a consensus target price of $79.25, indicating a potential downside of 10.05%. Given TowneBank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TowneBank is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Summary

Independent Bank beats TowneBank on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, cash management services, travelers' checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as Internet, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; asset management and commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options, such as alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacations rental, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; travel, medical, and baggage protection insurance for travelers; and employee benefit programs, such as medical, dental, vision, and disability insurance. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 40 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina. TowneBank was founded in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company's products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial loans, such as commercial and industrial, asset-based, commercial real estate, commercial construction, and small business loans; consumer real estate loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and loans for the construction of residential properties; and other consumer loans, such as personal loans. The company's commercial and industrial loans cover loans for working capital, other business-related purposes, and floor plan financing; asset-based loans consist primarily of revolving lines of credit and term loans; commercial real estate loans include commercial mortgages for construction purposes that are secured by nonresidential properties, multifamily properties, or one-to-four family rental properties; and small business loans comprise businesses with commercial credit needs. It also provides investment management and trust services to individuals, institutions, small businesses, and charitable institutions; Internet and mobile banking services, as well as automated teller machine cards and debit cards; and mutual fund shares, unit investment trust shares, general securities, fixed and variable annuities, and life insurance. The company operates through 84 full service and 2 limited service retail branches, 13 commercial banking centers, 6 investment management offices, and 1 mortgage lending center in Eastern Massachusetts; and an investment management group/commercial lending office in Rhode Island. Independent Bank Corp. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Rockland, Massachusetts.

