Independence Realty Trust’s (IRT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Compass Point

“. We are reiterating our $34 price target and Overweight rating, but revising our 2018-19 outlook to reflect updated deal timing and the outlook for dispositions. HR’s 2Q18 results were in line with our expectations and organic growth remains strong, reflecting contractual rent bumps (escalators), larger than average cash leasing spreads (reflecting its locations), much higher than average TI (partly because of higher multi-tenant exposure) and high retention rates. HR’s deal pipeline remains active as it continues to reposition more of its portfolio on- campus with multi-tenant leases. We expect that HR’s strategy will accelerate its NOI growth, raise retention rates and sustain higher than average leasing spreads.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust opened at $10.28 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.22 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.47 million. research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 228,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 56,147 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 158,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 56 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,280 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

