Imperial Capital Increases Matador Resources (MTDR) Price Target to $45.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its price objective raised by Imperial Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.51% from the stock’s previous close. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTDR. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $39.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, KLR Group upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.54.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.25. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $35.22.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.07 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,869 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

