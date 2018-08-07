Imperial Capital Increases Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Price Target to $16.00

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its price target lifted by Imperial Capital from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Monday. Imperial Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of LIND stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The company has a market capitalization of $607.59 million, a PE ratio of 151.00 and a beta of -0.40.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $805,161.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,418.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 25,000 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $288,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 27.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest empowerment and interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

