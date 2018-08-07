II-VI (IIVI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of II-VI from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.69.

Shares of II-VI traded down $0.20, hitting $38.90, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,475. II-VI has a 1-year low of $34.05 and a 1-year high of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $376,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,959,834.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $290,068.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,347,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 8,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

