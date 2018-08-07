IGM Financial Inc. (IGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC raised IGM Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on IGM Financial to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IGM Financial to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday.

IGM Financial traded up C$0.32, hitting C$38.28, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 217,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,167. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$36.53 and a 12-month high of C$45.82.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$809.65 million during the quarter. IGM Financial had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 6.87%.

IGM Financial Inc manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning programs; mutual funds; managed asset and multi-manager investment programs; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

