IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. 59.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble opened at $82.33 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $206.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 68.01%.

In related news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $2,177,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $113,528.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,698.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,857. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Beauty segment offers hair care products, including conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments; and skin and personal care products, such as antiperspirant and deodorant, personal cleansing, and skin care products.

