IFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 618,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $3,053,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 29.8% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 9,893,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,680 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.