IFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,618 Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.0% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 27.1% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vetr cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.72 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $310.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.71.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $216.95 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc has a 52-week low of $197.46 and a 52-week high of $285.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The stock has a market cap of $94.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 56.32%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.48 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 12th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.69, for a total value of $5,393,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total value of $2,503,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,604 shares of company stock valued at $29,977,792 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

