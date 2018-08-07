ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Has $3.27 Million Position in Golar LNG Limited (GLNG)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Golar LNG makes up about 2.8% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned approximately 0.11% of Golar LNG worth $3,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 0.3% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,658,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,188,000 after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 76.1% in the second quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,403,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,333,000 after buying an additional 606,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,412,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 157.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 993,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,186,000 after buying an additional 607,338 shares during the period. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 122.0% in the first quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 235,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

GLNG opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $35.54.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 million. Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 73.05%. research analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

GLNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 target price on shares of Golar LNG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

