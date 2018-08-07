Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ichor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “$20.46” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $103,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hershey Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 9,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor traded up $0.49, hitting $21.95, during trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 827,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 4.67. Ichor has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Ichor had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $258.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Ichor will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

