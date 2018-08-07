IBM Retirement Fund Sells 12,388 Shares of Intel Co. (INTC)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,388 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.1% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 95,493 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 198,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,341,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 542,777 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,268,000 after buying an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,266,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intel opened at $49.63 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $57.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The chip maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 20.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.76.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $116,027.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 5,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,038.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,037.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,065 shares of company stock worth $205,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

