IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC stock opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $166.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 201.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.