IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.
IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IAC stock opened at $155.07 on Tuesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $166.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 201.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.
About IAC/InterActiveCorp
IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.
