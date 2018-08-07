I0Coin (I0C) Price Down 19.1% This Week

I0Coin (CURRENCY:I0C) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 7th. One I0Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0575 or 0.00000830 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, I0Coin has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. I0Coin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and approximately $270.00 worth of I0Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000076 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001186 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About I0Coin

I0Coin (CRYPTO:I0C) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2011. I0Coin’s total supply is 20,992,817 coins. The official website for I0Coin is izerocoin.org . The Reddit community for I0Coin is /r/I0coin_i_zero_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling I0Coin

I0Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I0Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I0Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I0Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

