Hyper (HYPER) Trading 19.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hyper (CURRENCY:HYPER) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Hyper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyper has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Hyper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyper has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hyper Profile

Hyper (HYPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2014. The official website for Hyper is hypercrypto.com . The Reddit community for Hyper is /r/hypercrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hyper’s official Twitter account is @hypercrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hyper Coin Trading

Hyper can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

