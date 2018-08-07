Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HBAN. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 target price on Huntington Bancshares and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Huntington Bancshares traded up $0.01, reaching $15.73, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. 7,523,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,696,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

In related news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 5,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $81,699.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 321,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,734.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Neumeyer sold 25,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $380,943.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,683 shares of company stock worth $1,828,038 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 164.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 79.3% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company's Consumer and Business Banking segment offers financial products and services, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer loans, and small business loans; and investments, mortgages, insurance, interest rate risk protection, and foreign exchange and treasury management services.

