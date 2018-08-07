HunterCoin (HUC) Trading Down 23% This Week

HunterCoin (CURRENCY:HUC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, HunterCoin has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One HunterCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0638 or 0.00000899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HunterCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $2,071.00 worth of HunterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00015777 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000563 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000088 BTC.

HunterCoin Profile

HUC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 27th, 2014. HunterCoin’s total supply is 23,761,750 coins. HunterCoin’s official Twitter account is @ChronoKings . The official website for HunterCoin is huntercoin.org

HunterCoin Coin Trading

HunterCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HunterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HunterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HunterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

