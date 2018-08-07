Humana (HUM) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $318.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HUM. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up from $280.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $314.58.

Shares of Humana traded up $2.41, hitting $324.11, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,982. Humana has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $327.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. analysts expect that Humana will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 24,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.99, for a total value of $7,399,450.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,322 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 11,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.40, for a total value of $3,433,519.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,164,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,784 shares of company stock valued at $25,953,862. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $228,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 34.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after buying an additional 29,712 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at $4,290,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 23.9% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 10.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

