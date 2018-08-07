Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (BOSS) PT Set at €75.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Hugo Boss AG Common Stock (ETR:BOSS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.83 ($91.56).

Get Hugo Boss AG Common Stock alerts:

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €71.14 ($83.69) on Thursday. Hugo Boss AG Common Stock has a 52-week low of €61.15 ($71.94) and a 52-week high of €81.34 ($95.69).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.