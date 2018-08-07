Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC Has $7.54 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP)

Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 2.2% of Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 487.8% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.41. 6,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,555. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $93.76 and a one year high of $119.20. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $467.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.10.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.